SummerSlam is coming to Las Vegas, baby!

WWE announced on Saturday evening that The Biggest Party of the Summer will make its way to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Following the news, WWE Superstars took to social media to express their excitement in a big way.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is front and centre of the SummerSlam promotional material, immediately expressed his excitement, quote tweeting the announcement with the caption:

"LET’S GO!! Vegas becomes #AllMighty on a Saturday! #SummerSlam".

See you in Vegas, Bobby!

The Miz is also very excited, tweeted his famous catchphrase after hearing the news:

"Now this is #Awesome!!!!!" he wrote.

Dana Brooke made a rather interesting prediction for SummerSlam, tweeting:

"Ya kno the saying.. What happens in Vegas..... - but imma change it - What happens in Vegas... will be SEEN WORLDWIDE FROM VEGAS!!

"HOTT GIRL SUMMER.... - 'sexy muscle friends' comin thro"

It's fair to say Scottish WWE Superstar Nikki Cross is very excited for a rare trip to the Entertainment Capital of the World, too.

"I have only been to Vegas a couple of times and all were very fleeting trips!!!!" she tweeted.

"Summertime is here baby!!!!!! Summer bash? Summer party!? No...SUMMERSLAM! You all got to tell me where to go!"

It wasn't only WWE Superstars reacting to the news, with Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer (and Las Vegas native) saying:

"Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

"We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses."

WWE SummerSlam will air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

