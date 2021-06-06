Sheamus isn't nicknamed The Celtic Warrior for no reason.

The Irish WWE Superstar embodies the word 'warrior' and has shown time after time that he really is as hard as nails.

On RAW this week, he proved it once again.

United States Champion Sheamus suffered a broken nose after catching a stiff strike from Humberto Carrillo during their non-title match.

But, being a true warrior, the Irishman confirmed that he won't be relinquishing his belt and he'll only miss in-ring action if WWE Officials require him to sit out.

In the aftermath of RAW, Sheamus shared a few rough selfies of his bruised face, which quickly gained attention from fans on social media.

You can check out those posts below:

On Saturday evening, Sheamus shared another graphic update, sharing post-surgery photos of his face after undergoing a repair procedure to fix his broken nose.

Check them out below:

You're a true warrior, Sheamus! You can see the moment he suffered a broken nose on RAW below:

Ouch. To even carry on and finish the match properly has to be respected.

After undergoing surgery as late as this weekend, it will be very interesting to see if Sheamus does actually make an appearance on next week's Monday Night RAW.

If he does, you can guarantee one thing: no matter how broken his face might be, he'll be impossible to keep down.

Humberto might want to stay out of his way for a few weeks, though. He might have a stiff receipt coming soon...

Sheamus and his fellow WWE Superstars will be in action when Monday Night RAW returns next week, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

