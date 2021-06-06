Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrice Evra is a bonafide Manchester United legend.

The Frenchman is one of the Premier League's greatest ever left-backs and he won 14 major honours in his eight years at Old Trafford.

As well as being a world-class footballer, Evra was a bit of a character, something he's continued to be when on punditry duty and on social media since hanging up his boots in 2018.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

His finest - and bravest - comedic act as a United player came in a match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on May 14th, 2011.

The Red Devils went into the game knowing that a point would win them their 18th league title.

However, things didn't start great against Blackburn, with Brett Emerton putting the hosts 1-0 up in the 20th-minute.

Harry Winks to Man Utd | The Football Terrace

But Wayne Rooney's 73rd-minute equaliser from the penalty spot had United on the cusp of domestic glory and all they had to do was hold on at Ewood Park.

As the game entered stoppage-time, legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson - who regularly pleaded with the officials to keep the game going into 'Fergie Time' so his team could score a late winner - was a nervous wreck on the touchline and desperate for the match to end.

While the Scotsman was in that state, Evra spotted the opportunity for a prank.

With the cameras fixated on Ferguson, the Frenchman decided to sneak up behind his manager and do the bunny ears sign above his head.

It was certainly a brave move from Evra...

Evra pranks Ferguson

He really put it all on the line for a few laughs from his teammates - and that's something we have the utmost respect for!

Evra's reaction when Ferguson twitched at something unfolding on the pitch was comedy gold, the defender retreating back to the bench at a rapid pace.

Who could blame him, though?!

Had the Scotsman caught Evra in the act, the now 40-year-old would have almost certainly been on the receiving end of the infamous hairdryer treatment.

News Now - Sport News