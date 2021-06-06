England are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate has an incredible array of talent in his disposal.

The Three Lions have not won a major trophy since their World Cup triumph in 1966 but they have a great chance of ending that drought this summer.

Southgate named his squad for the tournament earlier this month.

We've ranked the squad from worst to best using every player's statistics from this season.

Stats have been provided by WhoScored.com.

25. Conor Coady - 6.53

=23. Dean Henderson - 6.65

=23. Jordan Pickford - 6.65

22. Jude Bellingham - 6.71

21. Sam Johnstone - 6.74

Wolves had a poor season and that's reflected by Coady's stats.

He's England's worst rated player and is perhaps lucky he's been named in the squad.

Johnstone is England's third choice goalkeeper but the stats suggest he was much better than Henderson and Pickford in the 2020/21 season.

20. Kyle Walker - 6.77

19. Tyrone Mings - 6.81

18. Jordan Henderson - 6.82

17. Bukayo Saka - 6.88

16. Reece James - 6.94

Walker is in line to start at Euro 2020 but, despite Man City's success, he wasn't at his best this season.

Henderson is an injury doubt and the stats suggest he doesn't deserve to be in the side, anyway.

15. Ben Chilwell - 7.00

=13. Kalvin Phillips - 7.01

=13. Declan Rice - 7.01

=11. John Stones - 7.03

=11. Luke Shaw - 7.03

Phillips and Rice could be battling each other for one of the spots in midfield. The stats can't separate them this season.

The battle between Shaw and Chilwell for the starting left-back spot is also intriguing. The stats say it should be the Man United man who gets the nod.

10. Harry Maguire - 7.04

9. Marcus Rashford - 7.13

8. Phil Foden - 7.14

7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7.17

6. Kieran Trippier - 7.20

Maguire has been rated as England's best centre-back this season. It's vital that he recovers in time if the Three Lions are to go far at this summer's tournament.

Trippier is England's highest rated defender after a fantastic season with Atletico.

5. Raheem Sterling - 7.22

4. Mason Mount - 7.33

3. Jadon Sancho - 7.54

2. Jack Grealish - 7.56

1.. Harry Kane - 7.79

Sterling has been criticised for his displays this season but the stats rate him as one of England's best performers.

Kane has a wonderful season and it's no surprise he was England's best player in 2020/21.

He will need to be at his best if Southgate's side are to end their long wait for a major trophy.

