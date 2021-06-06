WWE fans love to discuss who the greatest wrestler of all time is.

The likes of The Undertaker, Ric Flair, The Rock, and of course, Shawn Michaels, seem to be in a select crop of legendary talent that always get a mention in the conversation - and rightly so.

But, interestingly, it seems one of those names doesn't actually consider himself in the running for the GOAT crown.

Speaking recently on an episode of Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, HBK was asked if he considers himself to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

"I don’t," Michaels quickly answered, before explaining why.

"But it’s funny when you’re younger because certainly, you do. But I don’t know, I now have the ability to see everything in the rearview mirror.

"Technically, at 56-years-old, I am back to where I was at 19. Where I was just realizing that my idea of success was having a car and a one-bedroom apartment, and maybe one of the main guys in a local territory in South Texas.

"Obviously, it has become so much more than that. I am now unbelievably flattered that I get mentioned."

HBK is, of course, aware of the ongoing debate about professional wrestling's GOAT and claims he's just happy to be in the conversation.

"Look, people argue about it, whether who is or who isn’t, and my name is in there. And that, to me, is good enough. That is beyond my wildest dreams.

"Those things never get determined, and every generation is different. Again, I’m just glad to be at this point in my life and look back on a really cool body of work that I’m proud of."

You've got to respect how humble HBK is when it comes to the conversation around the greatest of all time. But come on, Shawn, surely we can't all be wrong in thinking you're the best ever?!

