Georginio Wijnaldum looked almost certain to be signing for Barcelona after leaving Liverpool this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this summer that Wijnaldum had reached a verbal agreement with Barca and medicals were planned for next week.

However, it has now emerged that the Dutchman will not be signing for Ronald Koeman's side.

Mutliple sources, including ESPN, reported earlier this week that Paris Saint-Germain had made a late swoop and were hoping to beat Barca to his signature.

The French giants have been thought to have made a 'a much more generous financial offer' than Barcelona.

And it appears to have swayed Wijnaldum as Romano has now revealed that Wijnaldum has rejected Barcelona and will sign for PSG.

"Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have NO intention to raise their bid after they agreement ready by 2 weeks and medicals planned," he wrote.

Read More - Lionel Messi: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

"Gini is now set to accept PSG proposal until 2024 with salary more than doubled [compared to Barça bid]."

Wijnaldum will become PSG's first signing of the summer and Mauricio Pochettino's first as manager of the club.

Man United on the verge of TWO summer transfers! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

The Argentine was keen to sign Wijnaldum and it is believed he rung him personally to convince him to join.

Wijnaldum has previously been glowing in his praise for Pochettino.

"I went to Mauricio Pochettino's house before I spoke to Liverpool," Wijnaldum told Dutch magazine VI in 2016, per the Mirror.

"After the meeting I told my agent 'I'm going to join Spurs'. Pochettino is a terrific manager, if you look at the way his teams play. I was impressed with what he had to say.

"He set out his way of working and I was convinced he could improve any player no matter what age they are.

"His method gives players such specific duties they become better as a result.

"I saw Spurs as being a very good fit for me - but we were unable to agree financial terms with them.

"With hindsight, though, that was not a disaster. Pochettino was terrific but then Jurgen Klopp made me feel even more relaxed."

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

News Now - Sport News