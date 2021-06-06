Drew McIntyre has some serious aspirations in WWE.

In the past 18 months, he's established himself as one of sports entertainment's biggest stars, having two runs with the WWE Championship in 2020.

Despite dropping the belt to The Miz at Elimination Chamber back in February, he's still very much in the main event picture.

McIntyre has tried - and failed - on a number of occasions to recapture the belt from Bobby Lashley and he'll have at least one more attempt at Hell in a Cell later this month.

Regardless of whether he's successful or not, The Scottish Warrior will no doubt be a top talent for years to come in WWE.

Naturally, given how good his last few years have been, McIntyre has his eyes on a massive future match at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking to a fan as part of his recent media duties, Drew revealed his dream bout would be against John Cena in Hollywood at The Show of Shows in 2023.

"If we’re going Hollywood, Rock would be the obvious choice. I kind of want to see Rock and Roman, so I’ll take Cena since he’s kind of gone Hollywood," McIntyre said.

The fan then pitched a 'dream' storyline where Drew would be holding the WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania 39 and Cena would go after him to try and win his record 17th world title.

"It would be a great story. Absolutely, I like it," The Scottish star responded.

Yep, we've got to agree with Drew there. While he may have to wait until 2023 for a match with Cena, it's likely one of his colleagues will get a bout with the icon at SummerSlam.

Rumours have been swirling for weeks, suggesting that the 16-time world champion will be returning for a programme ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns has been touted to face Cena in Las Vegas in August, but we'll have to wait and see what transpires.

News Now - Sport News