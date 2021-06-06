Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has not been and probably never will be another footballer quite like Andres Iniesta.

At Barcelona and on international duty with Spain, the midfielder made the very highest level of the professional game look like a stroll in the park.

Iniesta used to dictate the tempo of the biggest games in world football with what appeared to be relative ease.

Lionel Messi: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

The way he glided across the turf, embarked on mazy dribbles from deep and delivered pinpoint accurate passes often left opposing players scratching their heads.

One team who had no answer to Iniesta's on-pitch magnificence was Max Allergi's star-studded Juventus side.

In the 2015 Champions League final, which was played on this day six years ago, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio were played off the park by the diminutive Spaniard.

Barcelona won the blockbuster game in Rome 3-1 thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

But while his name wasn't on the scoresheet, Iniesta - who assisted Rakitic's opening goal - was rightly named Man-of-the-Match for his masterclass in the Italian capital.

That honour saw the now 37-year-old become the very first player in history to win the award in a World Cup final, European Championship final and Champions League final.

It's a record that we can't see being equalled in the near future - if ever - and to celebrate Iniesta's achievement, we invite you to watch the great man's individual highlights from the game that secured the most incredible Man-of-the-Match treble.

Enjoy!

OTD in 2015: Iniesta dazzles vs Juventus

What. A. Player.

Iniesta really did thrive on the biggest stages, as he proved with Spain in both 2010 and 2012.

In the 2010 World Cup final, the Fuentealbilla-born midfielder scored an iconic extra-time winner for La Roja against Holland.

Two years later, Iniesta produced arguably an even more complete performance in the final of Euro 2012 to help Spain thrash Italy 4-0.

Some players retreat into their shell when faced with the pressure of a major final, but Iniesta did the exact opposite of that and it's why he'll be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News