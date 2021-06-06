Aleister Black was one of the shock names WWE released last week.

He was cut from the roster alongside Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

While it's obviously heartbreaking to see anyone lose their job and their livelihood, news of Black's release hit fans especially hard.

The timing seemed odd, given he'd recently returned to SmackDown after weeks of vignettes hyping his new character's comeback.

Still, there's absolutely no doubt he'll bounce back.

The sports entertainment industry needs someone as creative and as talented as Aleister, it's just a shame he won't get a platform in WWE to showcase that anymore.

In fact, it seems Black's creativity may have been undervalued during his time with the company, given he's shared a brilliant easter egg that many fans would have missed from his old promos.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of himself looking as mysterious as ever, he wrote:

"Did you know: if you go back to the room promos the color of the lights were the color of my upcoming opponent’s gear?

"I did this because I liked the idea that Aleister Black had precognitive abilities in a sense that 'destiny' showed him glimpses of the future.

"I would also use certain words or sentences that would predict my opponents for the coming week(s).

"I couldn’t always change or influence what was said so I used the lights to accomplish this.

"More to come."

Brilliant. It's fair to say only the most eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that. It really is a massive shame someone as talented as Black has been let go by WWE.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up, too. Could a move to AEW be on the cards? Or perhaps another run on the independent circuit? We'll just have to wait and see.

