Monday Night RAW returns this week as WWE continues to build to this month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Two matches from the Red Brand has already been scheduled for the hellish event, with both the WWE Championship and RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Ahead of June 20th, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will make their bout official with a contract signing on Monday.

As always, there will be plenty more action inside The ThunderDome. So what are we waiting for? Check out the preview for this week's RAW below.

Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre set for WWE Championship contract signing

It’s time to put pen to paper on the road to WWE Hell in a Cell.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston in a thrilling matchup to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley, the contract will be signed for that very match this Monday on RAW.

What will The Scottish Warrior and The All Mighty have to say to each other as they officially set their sights on another showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Five teams set to collide in high-stakes Tag Team Battle Royal

Five teams. One winning pair. Who ya got?!

This Monday on RAW, a Tag Team Battle Royal will determine the next challengers to AJ Styles & Omos’ RAW Tag Team Championship.

Will Randy Orton & Riddle continue their hot streak? Will Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston begin their road to becoming 12-time champs?

Are The Viking Raiders ready to regain the gold, or will a tandem yet-to-reach championship glory like Lucha House Party or the menacing MACE & T-BAR seize the opportunity?

Alexa Bliss welcomes Shayna Baszler to 'Alexa’s Playground'

"You’re just a stupid doll."

Could these be words that Shayna Baszler comes to regret after she stops by “Alexa’s Playground” this Monday?

Following another distraction that led to defeat at the hands of Reginald last week, Baszler has seen enough explosions.

Now she aims to put the mind games to rest once and for all with Alexa Bliss and her doll, Lilly. But will they have other sinister plans?

WWE Monday Night RAW airs live every week in the UK on BT Sport.

