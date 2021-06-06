Frank Lampard was an absolutely incredible footballer.

The Englishman started off at West Ham but it was at Chelsea where he made his name.

Lampard signed for Chelsea in 2001, with the Blues paying £11 million for his services.

He would go on to become arguably the greatest player in the club's history.

Lampard featured 648 times for Chelsea across a 13-year spell.

While Lampard had everything needed to be a top midfielder, his best trait was his ability to score goals.

The Englishman was a danger wherever he was on the pitch. He could power in strikes from some distance and, as a result, scored a number of incredible goals.

He ended up scoring 211 goals from midfield in a blue shirt. But which one was the best?

The best goal he ever scored for Chelsea arguably came against Barcelona in 2006.

Chelsea travelled to Catalonia for their Champions League Group stage match in October.

The Blues were 1-0 down when Lampard popped up with a quite extraordinary goal just after half-time.

Lampard looked like he had spurned a good opportunity when he failed to control a lobbed ball over the top by Claude Makelele.

Lampard kept the chance alive though as he gathered the ball at the byline.

It looked almost certain that the midfielder would cross for Didier Drogba in the box but he decided to shoot from an almost impossible angle instead.

And, amazingly, he managed to deceive Victor Valdez as the ball lobbed into the net.

A piece of brilliance from an all-time great.

Lampard's goal was so good that many accused of it of being a fluke. The Chelsea man insisted he meant it in his post-match interview.

"Sometimes I do it as a bit of fun, but it is a test of your skill and I practise shooting from all angles and with both feet," he revealed, per Sky Sports.

"Sometimes it is horrible when you are missing the target all the time but you get your reward if you work hard.

"Millions of times I have done that and missed the target and then it comes good.

"The first touch let me down so I suppose that is what made the goal because that is what gave me the angle.

"When I scored, I didn't really have any other option than to clip it over the goalkeeper. I had to get the right trajectory and it was a great feeling when it dropped in."

