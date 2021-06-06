Logan Paul has been having a lot of fun lately.

The fact he can boast getting to face Floyd Mayweather is already quite an achievement but he now has another feather in his cap: he weighs 34lbs heavier than one of the greatest boxers of all time.

No, really. This is no joke. Of course, this exhibition bout might seem like some kind of joke but Paul really does weigh more than Mayweather.

As one might expect, he wasn’t very magnanimous about it, screaming “Oh my God!” out loud just after Mayweather’s weight was announced.

The two then had an intense face-off, as is normally the case before Paul went a bit overboard with self-praise, as has recently been the case.

"He's not ready, he don't know what to expect, and this is not the biggest fight of my life,” he said.

"This is the biggest fight of his life, because he's got a lot on the line and he's got everything to lose. I'm going to go in there, have fun.

"Tomorrow I break the simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.

"I'm going to get it done. Floyd is not ready, that's all I can say.”

Mayweather, meanwhile, was unfazed and sounded more like the professional that he is, not overcompensating at all.

"I've been here before, so I know what it takes," he told Showtime Sport.

"I've fought every different style you can possibly fight.

"Height don't win fights, weight don't win fights, fighting wins fights at the end of the day and I can fight.

"Once again, I'm not worried about a hat. I don't worry about what nobody says. The one thing I can do, I can fight. I've been at the top level for 25 years, so I know what it takes when it's a fight of this magnitude.”

Wise words, Floyd. God bless Logan.

