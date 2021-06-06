Floyd Mayweather is as much about the money as he is about boxing.

He is not merely a 50-0 boxer but also someone who has made a lot of money over the course of his glorious career.

And ‘Money’ Mayweather is set to do that yet again as he takes on YouTuber Logan Paul.

The exhibition fight has been dubbed as a prank of sorts but well, who wouldn’t be a part of a prank that involves landing $30 million before it has been played? Yes, that’s how much Mayweather has made already.

"For the build-up so far, I've made something upwards of 30million (US Dollars),” he said, per a report in The Sun.

He was further asked if he’d be making more and here’s what he responded with:

"Of course, of course. (I'll make) Between 50 and 100 (million US Dollars). Not bad for the Mayweather zone.”

That is a serious amount of money for a fight that no one has taken seriously.

However, despite the money, Mayweather feels it’s a “no-win” for him.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

"To me, it's a win-win but I'm in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the first round, they're gonna be like 'Aw man this wasn't worth it.'

"If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they're gonna be like 'Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds'.

"But, it is what it is. We're gonna have some fun Sunday.”

True. It does make sense to an extent. But even so, that is not going to put him off from facing the younger Paul, Jake, for his next fight.

"After Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We will see,” he said.

This should be interesting. Jake, who takes on Tyron Woodley on August 28, has a 3-0 record.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

News Now - Sport News