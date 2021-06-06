We're now less than a week away from the first game of Euro 2020.

On June 11th, Italy and Turkey lock horns in the tournament's opener and the excitement for kick-off day is really building among football fans.

Some of the very best footballers in the world today will do battle across a month where many pints of beer will be drank and countless songs will be sung.

To whet the appetite for Euro 2020 even more, we've decided to take a look at the highest-rated players heading to this summer's tournament.

Some very familiar faces dominated in Europe's top five leagues throughout the 2020/21 season, as did a few surprise names.

Below, we've created the highest-rated XI of players who will represent their country at Euro 2020, with the ratings sourced from stats-based website WhoScored.

The XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper | Martin Dubravka (Newcastle & Slovakia) - 6.84

A slightly surprising name first up. Slovakia's first-choice 'keeper played 13 Premier League games in 2020/21 and despite only keeping three clean sheets, he makes the cut ahead of Manuel Neuer.

Right-back | Joao Cancelo (Manchester City & Portugal) - 7.31

The highest-rated defender in Europe's top five leagues for the 2020/21 campaign. Cancelo was rightly voted into the PFA Team of the Year and he'll be one of the first names on Portugal's team sheet this summer.

Centre-back | Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund & Germany) - 7.26

Hummels' muscular rating might explain why he's been recalled to the Germany squad for Euro 2020. The 32-year-old scored five goals in his 33 Bundesliga appearances in 2020/21, a very impressive return.

Centre-back | Willi Orban (RB Leipzig & Hungary) - 7.17

The Hungarian defender is definitely one of the most underrated in world football. He's as solid as they come at the back and - like Hummels - is pretty handy in front of goal, the 28-year-old netting four in the German top-flight last season.

Left-back | Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund & Portugal) - 7.24

Portugal are certainly well-manned at full-back. Guerreiro enjoyed another stellar Bundesliga campaign in 2020/21, scoring five goals and producing 10 assists in just 27 games. He really is a world-class operator.

Right-wing | Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain & France) - 7.68

A man who needs absolutely no introduction whatsoever. Mbappe netted 27 goals and contributed seven assists in 33 Ligue 1 games last season, enhancing his status as one of the world's best players.

Centre-mid | Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich & Germany) - 7.57

Kimmich is the definition of a complete midfielder. He's a world-class defender and is also capable of producing impressive offensive numbers, as he did in 2020/21 with four goals and 10 assists in Bundesliga action.

Centre-mid | Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) - 7.65

Last season certainly wasn't De Bruyne's best in a City shirt, but he was still a cut above the rest in the statistical standings, which tells you everything you need to know about the playmaking genius.

Left-wing | Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal) - 7.61

He's still going strong at the age of 36. Ronaldo is heading into his fifth European Championship on the back of yet another free-scoring league campaign, the Portuguese superstar netting 29 in his 33 Serie A appearances.

Striker | Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England) - 7.79

Last season, Kane finished as the Premier League's top scorer (23 goals) and top assister (14 assists). He's a ridiculously good footballer and one of the main reasons why England are being tipped for international glory this summer.

Striker | Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich & Poland) - 8.07

Saving the best for last. The 2020/21 campaign was all about Lewandowski after he scored 41 Bundesliga goals in just 29 games. Poland may just be the surprise package at Euro 2020 with the Bayern man leading the line.

