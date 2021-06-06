Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen dramatically crashed out of the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon with just a handful of laps left to go, before Lewis Hamilton blew the restart to leave both drivers failing to score.

The Red Bull driver had been masterful around the streets of Baku after climbing up from third place on the grid to first after the first set of pit-stops, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second and championship rival Lewis Hamilton in third.

Indeed, from thereon it had looked as though the Dutchman was going to cruise to victory with the Red Bulls possessing clearly more pace than the Mercedes of Hamilton, as Perez did a fine job of keeping the Briton at arm's length.

However, Verstappen was to be denied in the most dramatic and cruel of circumstances with a left-rear puncture on the main straight plunging him into the wall.

The Dutchman was, thankfully, okay but he and his team were crestfallen with what was looking like a slam dunk victory getting ripped away from them.

Pirelli, F1's tyre manufacturers, will now naturally face an inquest into why their hard compound tyres have given up under such pressure, with Lance Stroll suffering a carbon copy incident earlier on in the Grand Prix.

Indeed, Red Bull will naturally demand answers but, of course, they'll be of little consolation to Verstappen right now.

One thing that may have brightened his day a little, however, was the fact that the restart after Verstappen's incident saw Hamilton outbreak himself at turn one to then fall to the rear of the field.

Both title protagonists, then, failed to score points with Sergio Perez taking the victory - his second ever in the sport.

