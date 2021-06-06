Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Being Tyson Fury isn’t some run-of-the-mill job.

You have an awful lot of counterparts ready to do bite your head off to get that heavyweight title, you have your critics, you have your trolls and then you have those like Deontay Wilder who, even after losing to you, won’t leave you alone.

But you know what’s common among most of those who have tried getting under skin? They all end up having to eat their own words, or worse, be sore losers.

Motivedia - Boxing saved us all the trouble of having to dig up all such instances and compiled a video featuring the likes of Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko and Kevin Johnson et al.

There is one instance, however, that the video doesn’t feature but it will never get old. In fact, it’s gold. Why, of course, it’s Wilder’s wild suggestions after he was battered by Fury.

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is ... that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder told Yahoo Sports.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.”

Ridiculous, innit? Sad part is, he hasn’t stopped yet even after getting his way in the court and landing a trilogy fight with Fury.

In an interview with Premier Boxing Champions, he said:

“They saw no evil,” he said. They didn’t speak of it. “You can’t not see it!

“Gloves do not bend, your wrist does not bend.

“It doesn’t have loose space in it. It’s impossible, impossible for that to happen. On top of all the other things!”

There’s only so much you can come up with. He better have a fresh set of excuses ready. After all, there’s no way Fury is letting him run away with a win.

