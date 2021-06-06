Roger Federer officially announces that he is pulling out of this year’s French Open due to discomfort in his knee, instead looking to conserve his energy and fitness for Wimbledon later this summer.

Federer, 39, has his sights set on a ninth title at the All England Club and a 21st Grand Slam.

Soon-to-be 40, Federer was always in major doubt whether he would be able to participate in the French Open this year but will hope he can recuperate for his primary goal of competing in Wimbledon later this year.

Following his four-set victory against Marin Cilic, Federer admitted he was surprised in his own capability, the Swiss became involved in a late-night test against Dominik Koepfer on Saturday before pulling through to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The match went onto last three hours and 35 minutes in total, finishing at 12:43am in Paris, Federer commented: “these are all stepping stones to something that is really important to me”.

Having already gone through two knee operations he decided he did not want to take further risk physically and subsequently miss out on more tennis than he already has this season.

Italian Matteo Berrettini would have been the one to face Federer having reached the fourth round for a ludicrous 68th time; however, he will now receive a bye to the quarter-finals following Federer’s withdrawal.

Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 28 and Federer has said of his desire to be there, having previously won the tournament a record-breaking 8 times, he has shifted all his efforts to be ready for participation.

The Swiss former champion will go down as one of, if not the greatest to ever do it, at nearly 40-years-old now, it is apparent he is showing a few signs of wear and tear, however this is to be expected and it is only greater testament to his character for proving he still has what it takes to be the best.

News Now - Sport News