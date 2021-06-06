Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jordan Henderson has been a controversial inclusion in England's squad for Euro 2020.

While there's no denying that the Liverpool captain would stroll into the 26-man cohort in full fitness, there are many who feel as though his recent injury problems should mean he's left at home.

Henderson has been one of umpteen players to have suffered major injuries at Anfield this season, joining the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and many more on the treatment table.

Henderson going to Euro 2020

In fact, Henderson hasn't featured in the famous red jersey since the 2-0 defeat to Everton in February, leading many to question whether he would even get to feature at Euro 2020.

And ITV Sport pundit Roy Keane is clearly amongst those who are skeptical about Gareth Southgate's decision to call up a player who might play a limited role at the tournament.

In fact, during the pre-game build-up to England's friendly against Romania, Keane gave a typically cutting response on the decision to bring Henderson along despite his injury woes.

Keane goes in on Henderson decision

Keane seemed incredibly doubtful that Henderson was fit enough based on the decision not to play him from the start and brutally dismissed the idea that he should be picked for his experience.

The Irishman brutally responded: “Clearly Jordan’s not fit - I don’t think he should be involved… I’ve heard people say they want him around the place - for what? Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing song? Does he do quizzes in the evenings?”

It couldn't be any more Keane, could it? So, be sure to check out the remarkable footage of the Manchester United legend sharpening his knives at the Riverside Stadium down below:

Ruthless. You certainly can't accuse Keane of mincing his words.

What role can Henderson play?

And if Henderson is indeed so unfit that he'll barely be able to play for England this summer, then it does come down to the degree to which he'll inspire and motivate the team away from the pitch.

It's clear that Keane thinks that such an influence is overrated, even suggesting that Henderson wouldn't enjoy the 'cheerleader' role, but there can be no denying the 30-year-old's pedigree.

You don't captain teams to Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup glory without knowing how to lead players and energise a dressing room, after all.

But above all else, let's not forget that Henderson is one of England's best players on his day and if there's even the slightest chance that he could make his mark, then surely it's worth the risk.

