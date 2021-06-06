Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Fury has called out Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury on Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder undercard

It seems as though ‘Big John’ is at it again, this time hyping up a potential bout for Tyson’s baby brother and former Love Islander Tommy Fury against YouTuber Jake Paul.

The proposed fight would take place on the undercard of Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder, should a trilogy fight come to fruition.

Fans of British boxing were long hoping for a mega-clash between current championship holders Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, however, thanks to a court-ruling last month, it seems as though once again the fight is off.

Wilder last month won a case against Fury which meant he Fury has no choice but to uphold his agreement to grant Wilder a rematch.

Meanwhile, brother Tommy Fury saw in his sixth professional career win on Saturday thanks to a fourth-round victory over Jordan Grant.

This was a change of pace for the former reality star who has in recent months been engaged in a war of words with YouTuber Jake Paul.

Tommy has stated his desire to step in the ring with Paul, claiming that he “would take the complete p**s out of the man” in the fight.

Things have since turned personal when Paul went as far to involve Fury’s partner Molly-Mae Hague in one of their verbal battles last month.

The Dad of the two boxing heavyweights John Fury has insisted he respects Paul for “doing what he’s doing” but has made it quite clear that he wants a fight set up for Paul and Fury to settle their feud.

In an interview with BT Sport John stated:

"Good on Jake Paul for doing what he's doing. At the end of the day, good luck to the geezer. Anyone who gets in the ring is a game man."

Then speaking to Steve Bunce on BT Sport, John added:

"Jake Paul, we'll have you next mate.

"If you think he's good, then we will take Jake Paul next. Tyson's undercard, July 24, Jake Paul."

Paul is set to return to in-ring action against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

