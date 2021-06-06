West Ham transfers: Irons want 12-goal Premier League star - The Verdict

West Ham want to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood in the next transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Turf Moor, scoring 50 goals in 144 appearances for the club, but his time at Burnley may be coming to an end.

Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in tempting him away from Sean Dyche's side, and now West Ham have joined the race to secure his signature.

David Moyes is believed to rate Wood highly, as he particularly likes Wood's physicality and finishing ability.

However, Wood won't come cheaply, as Burnley are understood to want £30m for him, and this figure could jump as high as £40m if they receive offers from multiple clubs.

At this price, would it be a good signing for West Ham if they can land Wood?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"There are two big concerns with this potential deal - Wood's price-tag and his age.

"He did score 12 goals in the Premier League this season, and that is not to be sniffed at, particularly given that he has been playing in a Burnley team who are not always the easiest on the eye.

"However, he is set to turn 30 in December, and there must be doubts about how much longer he will be at the top of his game for. Spending up to £40m on a player who will soon enter his thirties is just too much for West Ham, who have a crucial summer transfer window ahead of them.

"The club need to spend their money wisely to build a balanced squad that can compete domestically and in Europe next season.

"Splashing out £30-40m on Wood is not a smart investment, as it seems that West Ham would be spending a significant amount of their transfer budget on one player who may only be able to offer the side a couple of years of service before he passes his peak."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely.

"Chris Wood has hit double figures in the last four Premier League campaigns, proving he is more than just a battering ram up front for a team battling relegation.

"Deserving of the chance to play in Europe, he'd be perfect for West Ham to come in and lead the line without being a big enough name to start dropping some of their attacking midfielders straight away.

"Still, he almost seems too, well, sensible for West Ham. While their recruitment policy might have improved under David Moyes, the club's apparent chases for the likes of Tammy Abraham would suggest they're looking at big names, rather than anything else.

"That's not to suggest Wood is a better player than Abraham or anything, it's just that West Ham's success might lead them down the superstar path again, as it did under Manuel Pellegrini.

Wood just doesn't suit what West Ham want to be."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst West Ham were able to exceed all expectations last year in the Premier League, it could be argued that they may have been able to qualify for the Champions League if they had a back-up option for Antonio.

“Therefore, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Hammers are in the market for a new striker this summer as they could reach new heights if they get their recruitment spot on.

“By focusing on sealing a deal for Burnley’s Chris Wood, West Ham would be drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to compete at Premier League level having netted 47 goals at this level during his career.

“A physical forward who is capable of bullying defences when performing at his very best, Wood may be able to add a new dimension to West Ham’s attack which could help the club maintain their momentum under Moyes during the 2021/22 campaign.”

Christy Malyan

"It's hard to turn your nose up at any player who has reached double figures in the scoring charts in four consecutive Premier League seasons, but I still have my doubts over how effective a centre-forward Chris Wood actually is.

"He's never averaged more than 20 passes a match in a single Premier League campaign, this term's return of 0.7 key passes each outing is the joint-best of his career and he ranks higher for times dispossessed, offsides and unsuccessful touches than fouls won. Of course, there is a healthy supply of aerial duels won with this season's outlay being 4.7 per game, but in terms of all-round play, the New Zealand international is statistically pretty limited.

"And that just doesn't fit in with what we've seen from West Ham this season under David Moyes. Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard have combined to create an incredibly fluid attack, further supported by the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals, where they fluctuate between running behind the opposition defence and dropping into midfield.

"Wood would give Moyes another option, but with Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice in midfield and a range of towering centre-backs used behind them, do West Ham really need more aerial presence anyway? They scored the most set piece goals of any side last season. I'd be far more interested in seeing what the Irons look like with a speedy poacher up front, someone like Southampton's Danny Ings whose contract only has a year left, rather than a target man who would actually make their style of play more direct and less inventive."

