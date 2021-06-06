Southampton transfer news: Saints at front of the queue to sign 24-year-old star - The Verdict

Southampton have emerged as the favourites to sign Adam Armstrong, as revealed by The Express.

Armstrong has been linked with West Ham and Newcastle in recent weeks as well, with the transfer window set to open shortly.

However, it is understood that Southampton are now at the front of the queue to land Armstrong, and are preparing a £15m bid for the 24-year-old.

Blackburn reportedly want £20m for the attacker who is into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, but could be willing to accept an offer of £16m in the coming months.

Armstrong has lit up the Championship in 2020/21 as he has netted 28 goals in 40 matches, and he now looks destined for a move to the top-flight.

Would he be a good signing for Southampton?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Armstrong to Southampton for as little as £15m would be an absolute bargain for the South Coast club.

"With Tottenham reportedly interested in bringing Danny Ings over to north London this summer, there is the potential for things to go downhill quickly for Southampton, given that Ings has scored 34 goals in his last two top-flight seasons.

"However, if they got Armstrong to replace him, he would instantly fill the void left behind.

"Armstrong has been in remarkable form this term, scoring three hat-tricks, and at 24, he seems to be just entering his peak. On the other hand, Ings may well be at the end of his as he turns 29 this summer.

"I'm desperate to see Armstrong show what he can do in the Premier League, and playing at St Mary's would be the perfect fit for him, while it would also benefit the Saints as they look to put a disappointing 2020/21 campaign behind them."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With sections of the Southampton support making their feelings clear towards the club's board earlier this season, the idea of replacing Danny Ings with Adam Armstong is unlikely to go down well.

"That's not a slight on Armstrong, who enjoyed a wonderful season with Blackburn, and of course there's a chance the two could play together.

"Still, with Ings heading into the final year of his contract, that does seem unlikely.

Ings, when fully fit, proved he was one of the league's best strikers during the 2019-20 season, scoring 22 times.

"Indeed, he's outperformed his xG by at least three goals during the last two seasons, suggesting this is a man capable of turning even half-chances into goals.

"That's not to suggest Armstrong can't do it but, with Ings linked to some of England's biggest clubs, it's unlikely to prove hugely inspiring to supporters."

Joshua Cole

“This could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by Hasenhuttl if he can convince Armstrong to make the move to St Mary’s this summer.

“A stand-out performer in what otherwise was a season to forget for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, the forward was directly involved in 33 goals for his side and averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15.

“Providing that he is able to hit the ground running for Southampton in the top-flight, there is no reason why he cannot potentially end up being an upgrade on Che Adams who has struggled for consistency since joining the club from Birmingham.

“Armstrong’s arrival may also force Danny Ings to step up his performance levels which in turn could have a profound impact on the Saints’ fortunes in the Premier League next season.”

1 of 15 Which Southampton manager signed Kyle Walker-Peters? Ralph Hasenhuttl Mark Hughes Ronald Koeman Claude Puel

Christy Malyan

"Southampton need to be really careful here. This is a club that have won just five Premier League games in 2021 and went from topping the table early in the season to finishing 15th, just two points above Brighton.

"Saints have a fantastic reputation when it comes to developing talents brought in from clubs in lesser competitions but bearing in mind the ambiguity over Ings' future, they could well go into next season with two strikers who have only really scored consistently at Championship level leading the line in Armstrong and Che Adams.

"Adams managed nine goals in the end in 2020/21 but he also went 11 games without scoring, so the idea of Saints' goalscoring hopes resting firmly on him and a player who has never scored a Premier League goal before should set alarm bells ringing. Championship quality strikers will tend to result in Championship football and considering how the season has ended, I really don't think relegation is beyond the realms of possibility for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side next season."

News Now - Sport News