Would Michy Batshuayi be a good signing for Leeds United? - The Verdict

With Leeds United reportedly looking to sign a striker this summer, The Daily Telegraph have touted Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as a potential target.

Indeed, the Belgian international is heading into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and, with the Champions League winners reportedly chasing big signings such as Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland, looks unlikely to be involved upon returning from a loan spell with Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi, who has barely set the world alight at Selhurst Park, scored only twice in eighteen Premier League games, albeit only seven of those were from the start.

Once a £33m signing, Batshuayi would be a relatively big name addition at Elland Road were he to join the club after winning the Premier League in 2017 and has worked with Marcelo Bielsa before.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on whether or not he'd be a good addition.

Jonathan Gorrie

Definitely not.

Clearly, Batshuayi must have something in his locker given the elite clubs he played for in his career but, sadly, he's never truly convinced anywhere he's gone. After all, he could barely get a game in a Crystal Palace side who scored only 41 times last season.

Reportedly on a £90k-per-week wage, the 27-year-old wouldn't even be a long-term investment for Bielsa to develop and mould into the kind of striker to compliment Patrick Bamford out wide, having barely ever played there over the course of his career.

Don't waste your money, Victor Orta.

Joshua Cole

“Although there is no question that Batshuayi has been in disappointing form in recent seasons, he still possesses a great of talent and thus could emerge as a quality player at Premier League level under the right guidance.

“Whilst the Belgium international is unlikely to replace Patrick Bamford in the pecking order at Elland Road, he could offer a different dimension to Leeds’ attack if the club decide to swoop for him this summer.

“Furthermore, when you consider that Batshuayi was able to reach double-figures in terms of goals when he was managed by Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille during the 2014/15 campaign, there is no reason why he cannot re-establish a strong relationship with the Argentine.

“Providing that the Whites are able to secure his services for a reasonable fee, it could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by the club who have been extremely successful in terms of their recruitment during the Bielsa era.”

Sam Brookes

"This would be a step backward for Leeds if they sign Batshuayi.

"Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been so impressive in their first season back in the top-flight, and Patrick Bamford was one of their top performers, scoring 17 Premier League goals.

"By contrast, Batshuayi has scored only 15 Premier League goals in his whole career. Bamford is at the top of his game, and deserves to lead the line for Leeds moving into next season.

"Meanwhile, Batshuayi’s career has stagnated, as shown by the fact that he only featured in 18 league games for Crystal Palace in 2020/21.

"He spent more than half the season on the bench, and if he can’t get into a Palace side that finished 15 points behind Leeds, why would he be a good signing for the Yorkshire-based club?

"The truth is that he wouldn’t be, and if Leeds really do want to bring someone in provide competition for Bamford, they can do a lot better than Batshuayi."

Christy Malyan

"Do I think Michy Batshuayi is a fantastic footballer? Far from it. But do I think he knows where the goal is? Absolutely.

"Throughout his career, he's averaged a goal every 152 minutes which is by no means a resounding record, but it does essentially make him a one-in-two striker. What's more, he's found the net (albeit with varying consistency) in France, Germany, Spain and the Premier League, so clearly his qualities as a goalscorer are translatable to different teams, different leagues and different styles of football.



"He certainly doesn't suit the Marcelo Bielsa brand of highly-technical, fluid football but the Belgium international would offer Leeds something completely different, and that's why he could be such an effective signing if the Elland Road boss is willing to be a little pragmatic.

"Leeds currently lack a secondary centre-forward to Patrick Bamford and considering the number of chances they tend to make - they were sixth for key passes in the Premier League this season - Batshuayi could thrive in a cameo role, coming off the bench to help them seal vital goals late on."

