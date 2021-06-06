Should Everton give up on Moise Kean so easily? The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite a chronic lack of goals for anyone outside of Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season, recent reports from The Athletic suggest Moise Kean has little chance of returning to Everton.

Indeed, the Italian - who was infamously substituted by Duncan Ferguson after just 18 minutes in December 2019 - has been out on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 17 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for the French giants.

Still, despite his relatively good form, The Athletic suggest Kean could be sold in order to raise money and would likely be a target for PSG even if manager Mauricio Pochettino left amid his links with a return to Tottenham Hotspur.

While things clearly didn't work out for Kean at Goodison Park, he remains contracted to the club until the summer of 2024 and was a reasonably big signing at a reported £25.1m, so simply giving up on him is a big decision.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on whether or not Everton would be making a mistake on selling him this summer.

Jonathan Gorrie

Why give up so easily?

Granted, the size of Everton's wage bill does not make that an easy question to answer but it's not as if the club are blessed with a raft of prolific forwards as it is. Indeed, outside of Calvert-Lewin, no one managed to score over seven Premier League goals.

Clearly, there are benefits to potentially selling Kean who, at 21 and off the back of a good season, could potentially command a reasonably big fee in the transfer market.

Still, there are some in keeping him too.

While not particularly impressive during Marco Silva's time on Merseyside, the Italian international has impressed for two of Europe's biggest clubs already in his career and it seems reckless just to give up on him already.

Sam Brookes

"Allowing Kean to go could be a major error.

"It’s true that he did not set the world alight in his opening season at Everton, and it made sense for the Toffees to loan him out to PSG last year.

"During his time in the French capital, he has shown what he is capable of. Netting 13 goals in his maiden Ligue 1 campaign is an impressive feat, and indicates that he could be a star of the future.

"It is easy to forget that he is still only 21 years of age. When looking at Everton’s top scorers in 2020/21, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed to find the net more than seven times. This is a worrying statistic, and a clear indicator that Everton need someone else to carry the goalscoring burden with him next year.

"Kean could be that player, and that’s why it could be a foolish move for them to let him go at this stage."

Joshua Cole

“Despite arriving at Goodison Park with a fearsome reputation due to his impressive displays for Juventus, Kean ultimately failed to deliver the goods for Everton and thus it was hardly a shock when they opted to loan him out last season.

“Although the forward did illustrate glimpses of his undoubted talent during his time at PSG, he is simply not suited to the intensity that the Premier League is famed for, as was proven when Ferguson took him off so quickly at Old Trafford.

“Furthermore, when you consider that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made the striker position his own at Everton’s by netting 16 goals in 33 league appearances, Kean may be forced to watch on from the sidelines next season.

“Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that a permanent exit could suit both parties as Kean will be given a chance to play regular first-team football elsewhere whilst the Toffees could use the money generated from his sale to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.”

Christy Malyan

"There's two clear sides to the story here. On the one hand, Everton could pick up a decent fee for a player who wasn't even involved in what was a largely solid, albeit ending somewhat disappointingly, 2020/21 campaign.

"On the other, Moise Kean is clearly a talent having outscored Neymar in Ligue 1 last season and shown plenty of promise during a short stint in the Juventus first team.

"For me, it's a question of whether Everton can sign a striker with as much ability and further potential as Kean for less than the amount they're likely to sell him for, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they want around £39m for him. It's a decent sum of money, but with The Toffees valuing their own Dominic Calvert-Lewin at £80m, I think that's going to be pretty tough for them to do unless they unearth an absolute gem.

"Bearing that in mind, Everton need to put their foot down here. Yes, Kean appears determined to make a permanent move to PSG, but he's their player and joined them on a long-term contract. They're well within their rights to ask for at least one more season out of him, and then evaluate the situation in a year's time."

