Liverpool transfer news: Reds monitoring ace who's just won his first major silverware - The Verdict

Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Anfield Central.

The 24-year-old recently won the first major silverware of his career, as he helped Inter win the Scudetto under the guidance of Antonio Conte. This was the Nerazzurri's first championship triumph since 2010, but their celebrations were cut short when Conte decided to walk away from the club just two days after the season had finished.

It is understood that Inter are facing significant financial issues at the moment, and they could have to sell some of their star players to balance their books.

Barella is one player who could be offloaded, and it is claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal are both monitoring the midfielder.

While the report does not mention Inter's asking price for Barella, he is valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt. Given that he still has three years left on his contract, it seems likely that Inter will not settle for much less than this figure, but the club are reportedly willing to negotiate.

This leaves the question: would Barella be a good signing for Liverpool this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Barella is the ultimate modern-day midfielder.

"This season, he seems to have taken his game to a new level altogether at Inter. As per WhoScored, he made 58 tackles in Serie A in 2020/21 - more than any of his teammates. This signals his competitive nature and how he is not afraid to carry out the team's dirty work, but he is also a creative influence, having provided 13 assists in all competitions this year. These contributions led to him receiving the Serie A Midfielder of the Year award recently.

"Looking ahead to next season, Liverpool currently have industrious midfielders at their disposal in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, while Thiago Alcantara offers some added class in the middle of the park.

"However, Barella is the complete package, a player equally capable in attack and defence. His all-action style would allow him to fit in seamlessly to Jurgen Klopp's side, and he could help get the Reds right back into the title picture in 2021/22."

Jonathan Gorrie

"I just can't see the logic here.

"Jurgen Klopp has publicly spoken about how much he wanted to keep Georginio Wijnaldum and the player himself wanted to stay.

"What, then, is the point in spending big money on a midfield replacement, outside of getting a younger player through the door?

"During the most congested season in living memory, the Dutchman played in 51 games as a lot of his teammates crumbled around him.

"That speaks to a reliable player with a lot yet to offer who was only reportedly chasing a slightly longer contract to the one Liverpool originally offered.

"Indeed, he averaged more successful aerial duels per game than Barella (1 to 0.9 via WhoScored), as many interceptions (0.7 apiece) and was dribbled past fewer times (0.6 to 1.4).

Granted, Barella might be a more attacking midfielder whose remit isn't to shuttle like Wijnaldum but, if this year proved anything, it's that Liverpool's defence can be creaky.

"Sure, their attack did struggle somewhat in the winter months but Sadio Mane and Mo Salah ended the season well, while Diogo Jota made quite the impact even with a big injury.

"Why not give Wijnaldum what he wants and save a big transfer fee?

"It makes no sense."

Christy Malyan

"Even just looking at the statistics, it's pretty clear Nicolo Barella would bring something a little different to Liverpool's midfield. No Reds midfielder was involved in more than three Premier League goals this season and that has been a common trend throughout Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield with the exception of Philippe Coutinho.

"With three goals and nine assists in Serie A, Barella instantly offers greater offensive output and anybody who's watched him play will know he can provide a real driving force from midfield.

"The only question is whether that's actually what Klopp wants. While a disappointing 2020/21 season has suggested Liverpool do need some fresh strings to their proverbial bow, traditionally speaking Roberto Firmino has always dropped deep to occupy the space between midfield and attack, while the full-backs have been largely responsible for the extra creativity.

"I see Barella as an ideal signing to refresh Liverpol and create different emphases within the starting XI. Klopp, however, may want to stick with a structure that's already served him well over a prolonged period.

Joshua Cole

“Although it would be naïve to suggest that Barella does not possess the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League, Liverpool must think twice if they are considering a swoop this summer.

“Considering that the Reds already have the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara at their disposal, the Inter Milan enforcer may not necessarily be an upgrade on their existing options and thus could struggle for game time next season.

“Furthermore, by splashing the cash on Barella, Liverpool may not have enough money to secure the services of a new striker who could force Roberto Firmino to step up his performance levels following a relatively underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which saw him net nine goals in 36 league appearances.

“With Curtis Jones looking to force his way into contention for a regular starting role in the coming years, it could be argued that Liverpool should give him the chance to prove himself instead of making a move for Barella.”

