After much fanfare in the build-up, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in their exhibition grudge match on Sunday night.

Prior to entering the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, both men had promised to put on a show. When the bell rang, though, the action was disappointing at best.

YouTube sensation Paul outweighed Mayweather by 34.5 pounds at Saturday's weigh-in - and looked massive compared to Floyd during the eight-round contest. However, for all of his physical advantages, the 26-year-old lacked any real technical skill. 'Maverick' had only two bouts with fellow social media star KSI to his credit before this weekend's fight.

Mayweather, unbeaten in his own professional career with a mark of 50-0, always knew that he had a serious edge in the class stakes and was content to stay out of range for the most part, landing a few quality shots whenever he saw an opening.

Between Mayweather coasting and Logan simply being out of his depth, the bout was not a classic. The fact that no winner was announced also did little to help the huge sense of anticlimax felt by most of the audience after the contest was over.

Reaction on Twitter was far from kind.

Some posts praised Logan's heart in surviving eight rounds with Mayweather, but the majority were focused on just how much of a disappointment the bout had been.

Among the famous names to react to the fight on the platform was top pound-for-pound attraction Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The 30-year-old Mexican simply tweeted out the facepalm emoji to his 1.7 million Twitter followers, letting the world know that he also felt the spectacle had been underwhelming.

Alvarez famously lost his unbeaten record to Mayweather in September 2013. While far from a classic, their bout (which went the 12-round distance) was a million times more entertaining than the fare that Floyd and Logan served up this weekend.

Canelo, of course, has been critical of both Logan and his brother Jake in the past, claiming that the duo are an embarrassment to the sport.

On all available evidence so far, however, Jake looks a far more complete boxing package than his older brother. 'Problem Child' is 3-0 in his campaign as a professional boxer and he responded to Alvarez's post, criticising his ability to sell pay-per-views and predicting a victory if they ever meet.

"You can't sell PPV's... I would eat you alive," Jake told Canelo.

If that fight happens, it would be another unique occasion for boxing fans. Realistically, it probably would not last a great deal of time either.

Canelo is a modern-day great, but you would have to admire Jake Paul's bravery should the bout ever happen.

