All the preparation is now over for England.

On Sunday evening, they played their final warm-up match against Romania ahead of Euro 2020.

It ended in a 1-0 victory thank to a Marcus Rashford penalty.

However, it should have been more comfortable with Jordan Henderson also having the chance to score from 12-yards but his effort was saved by Florin Nita.

Henderson, on his return from injury, pulled rank to take the penalty in the first place with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had won the award of the spot-kick, also wanting to take it.

It was Henderson’s 58th cap for his country and he’s still looking for his first goal.

But he didn’t seem to care too much about that at full-time in an interview that hasn’t gone down too well with fans.

The Liverpool captain said that he’s “missed much bigger penalties than that” and that’s he’s “not too fussed.”

It led to an angry reaction from many fans suggesting that his comments lacked professionalism and leadership.

Check out the reaction:

After the match, manager Gareth Southgate revealed that it should have, in fact, been Calvert-Lewin taking the penalty.

"We were expecting Dominic to take it, and I was expecting Hendo to walk over and make sure Dominic took it,” the Three Lions boss said.

"I’ll see what Hendo's thought process was after."

On the suggestion Henderson may have pulled rank as skipper, Southgate said: "Maybe we will pull rank next time!"

Meanwhile, ITV pundit Roy Keane, who had earlier questioned the inclusion of Henderson in the squad, criticised Calvert-Lewin for not standing up to the midfielder.

"He should have fought his corner there," Keane said. "He should have showed a bit of maturity.

"'I don't care who you are, I've won the penalty, I'm the striker, you've been out of the game for three months, back away. Strikers are supposed to be selfish.

"It's not as if Jordan has scored loads of penalties or loads of goals. You're the striker, you've won the penalty.

"So what? Why do you keep saying that? It's about putting the ball in the back of the net. He shouldn't have done, it's not a good sign from him."

