YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Deji suffers cut during sparring as Vinnie Hacker bout edges closer

YouTube sensation Deji may have suffered a minor setback ahead of his YouTube vs TikTok Boxing encounter with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

With the fight due to take place this weekend, excitement and anticipation has been building up across social media as fans prepare to see some of the biggest stars on both platforms face off in the squared circle.

One of those bouts will involve Deji, who currently has 10.3 million subscribers and Hacker who has 7.3 million followers.

It is no secret that both these individuals are well known across the internet for some of the things they have got up to over the years. But both have found themselves confronting the boxing scene following the success of the KSI vs Logan Paul duel that saw Deji's brother come out victorious in the rematch.

With this in mind, Deji took on Jake Paul on the undercard of the first fight, which was a white-collar contest with head guards and 14 oz gloves, and was defeated when his corner threw the towel in during the fifth round.

But as the British YouTuber looks to avenge this defeat, sparring doesn't look to have gone completely as planned.

Deji is currently out in Mexico and was recently captured doing some light pad work with his trainer. But last weekend, it looks like he got caught while sparring, but it has yet to be confirmed who inflicted the blow on the YouTuber.

As you can see, he posted on his Instagram story showing his cut, albeit only small, and has appeared just slightly above his right eye. Whether this will have any further psychological effects going into the fight, remains to be seen.

Deji against Hacker is one of several fights taking place on the night. Tanner Fox will take on Ryland Storms, Faze Jarvis will face Michael Le while Dog is going head to head with Nate Wyatt.

AnEsonGib will look to avenge his defeat to Jake Paul as he faces off with Tayler Holder and the main event of the evening is Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

