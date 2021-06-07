Daniel Dubois says he is targeting a world title shot against WBA 'regular' heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan after making a winning return to the ring.

The British heavyweight knocked out Bogdan Dinu in the second round in front of 1,000 fans at the Telford International Centre on Saturday.

It was the 23-year-old's first outing since suffering a loss against Joe Joyce for the vacant European title in November.

Saturday's win was a much needed one, even if it came against a fairly innocuous opponent who offered very little on the night.

"I’m coming back on my feet, and I’m ready to take over," Dubois said to iFL TV. "There were a bit of demons in my head, but once I got in the flow of things, I just let go, and there you go.

"I deal with it. I thought in my mind, once I hit him good and proper, he’s going to go. I was just thinking, 'how am I going to do it', but once I got in there I sussed him out.

"Whoever next, whoever they bring up for me, I’m ready for them."

Promoter Frank Warren was positively grinning from ear to ear after his young prospect's impressive performance against a gritty veteran in the Romanian Dinu.

Dinu (20-3, 16 KO's) had only been knocked out twice prior to his defeat to Dubois.

He said. "When he catches you right, you go, and he done what he had do to, and the result of that with the match we made, I thought it was a good match, he’s now the WBA interim champion.

"He proved what he was made of, and that was the important thing tonight. He used the phrase, ‘getting the demons out of his system,‘ and he did it. That’s what true fighters do.

Asked if the WBA will order a fight between Dubois and Bryan, Warren replied: "I hope they do. That’s what we agreed would happen before the fight.

"We’ll push that and see if we can get it over the line."

