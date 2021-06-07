Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The CONCACAF Nations League final between USA and Mexico was absolutely bonkers.

In the early hours of the morning UK time, the two international rivals did battle at Empower Field at Mile High and it was the Americans that secured a 3-2 victory to win the competition.

Mexico took the lead in Denver after just two minutes through FC Porto's Jesus Corona, with Borussia Dortmund's Giovani Reyna then levelling the scores in the 27th-minute.

Diego Lainez put the visiting side ahead once again with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but Juventus' West McKennie was on hand to equalise shortly after to send the game to extra-time.

America's poster boy Christian Pulisic then secured victory for Gregg Berhalter's side with a dramatic winner from the penalty spot in the 114th-minute.

Pulisic's wins it from the spot

Mexico were awarded a spot kick soon after the Chelsea star had rifled the ball home, but US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was on hand to produce a stunning save to thwart Andres Guardado.

The action on the field was as crazy as it gets in professional football and the fans in attendance also significantly added to the carnage.

In the final seconds of stoppage-time in extra-time, Mexico fans attempted to throw bottles and cups at the American team while Pulisic was down injured.

But instead of hitting a member of the USNMT, the reckless supporters struck their own player, Henry Martin.

Mexico fans accidentally hit their own player

Oh dear...

That kind of behaviour is simply not acceptable and sadly, Martin was not the only player to hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

While celebrating Pulisic's goal, Reyna - who had been substituted off - was hit in the face by either a bottle or a cup.

Reyna was hit by an object too

The American players didn't exactly help matters by antagonising the Mexican supporters. However, that still doesn't mean that the above behaviour shouldn't be universally criticised.

Footballers deserve to be booed if they're celebrating in front of the opposing team's fans, but they should never, ever, be physically harmed in any way.

