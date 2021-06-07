'Well done Baku' was trending on social media on Sunday afternoon and, after another thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, you could understand why.



This was the fifth race we've had around the streets of the Azeri capital and it was another dramatic classic, with incidents throughout the race including ones that saw both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton end up failing to add to their respective points totals.

It was, then, Sergio Perez that picked up the pieces to claim his second-ever Formula 1 win and he kicks off our two winners and two losers piece this time around...

Winner - Sergio Perez

Checo had a superb Sunday with him quickly working his way up from sixth on the grid and acting as a great rear-gunner for Max Verstappen.

Around the first set of pit-stops, he had the pace to arguably take the lead but a sluggish stop meant he had to tuck in behind his Dutch team-mate and fend off Lewis Hamilton, which he did admirably.

Then, when the restart came about after Max Verstappen's crash, he kept his cool despite his getaway being worse than Lewis Hamilton to go on and win, whilst the Mercedes driver dropped to the back of the field. Perez said he'll be settled after five races and, this being the sixth of the season, he's come good on his word.

Loser - Lewis Hamilton

The weekend as a whole was tough for Mercedes but Hamilton had put himself in contention to salvage good points after qualifying second.

Indeed, at the race restart he remarked on the radio about it being a 'marathon, not a sprint' referring to the season as a whole and so you may have expected him to take what he could in the final two laps but not be over-zealous.

He got a good restart, of course, but evidently flicked a brake switch to see him go way too deep into turn one, leaving the Drivers' standings as they were before a wheel was turned in Baku.

A massively missed opportunity for the Briton with his title rival already out of the race.

Winner - Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel looks hugely motivated at the moment and it's great to see after a year in the doldrums with Ferrari.

He was frustrated with qualifying as he felt he had a shot at the top ten before Daniel Ricciardo ended Q2 early with a red flag but the German translated that into a positive race result as he carved his way through the field and utilised good tyre strategy.

Hamilton and Verstappen's issues elevated him to second but even if they'd remained on track Vettel would have scored good points, building on a strong performance in Monaco.

Loser - Valtteri Bottas

From start to finish, this weekend was a washout for Valtteri Bottas who had one of those races where he simply does not get going.

Toto Wolff said after the chequered flag that the Finn was simply 'nowhere' with the car not responding to him and that causing a lack of confidence, as he meandered around near the back of the top ten before finishing just outside of the points.

Mercedes, then, are firmly on the back-foot after two tough weekends but France should favour them next up, so let's see how they respond.

News Now - Sport News