Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Floyd Mayweather reveals he wants to train Woodley to beat YouTube star

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be fighting in August and the five-time UFC champion might have the help that gives him the upper hand following Floyd Mayweather’s latest comments.

These comments have revealed that he is willing to help Woodley by training him for the fight.

Paul and Woodley were verbally confronting each other for a while before the fight was announced, so they both head into the ring with a lot of anger and pride at stake.

With Paul still not fighting an actual boxer in the ring, many are criticising him, but facing Woodley is a huge challenge.

The two have a few months to get some good training in, so we should be treated to a good bout when they are finally face-to-face.

Floyd Mayweather wants to train Tyron Woodley

Floyd Mayweather has his own fight coming up, against Jake Paul’s brother Logan, and the brothers have already frustrated the boxing legend when Jake took his hat.

Mayweather was being interviewed and was asked about Paul vs Woodley. You can see he is still frustrated at what happened. He said: “Give me Tyron Woodley, I will get him in camp and I will train him for this fight.

“I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

This is huge for Woodley. With Mayweather being considered one of the best to ever grace the sport and undefeated in his 50 fights, Woodley could have a huge advantage over Paul if he gets trained by the boxing legend.

