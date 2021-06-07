Battlefield 6: Leaker issues next-gen warning as reveal trailer approaches

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 6 is on the verge of being unveiled to the world and warnings are already being issued beforehand.

EA and DICE have been working hard to introduce the successful all-out warfare series to next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and are aiming to release the game before 2021 comes to a close.

This comes directly in line with Call of Duty once which is also on track to be launched at a similar time, which once again, will see comparisons being made between the two best-sellers in this category.

The American gaming organisation's last release, Battlefield V, fell drastically short in sales compared to Battlefield 1, selling half the physical copies by the end of 2018. That being said, it still received good reviews from the likes of Metacritic.

This time around, the gaming community will be able to get their hands on next-gen and current-gen copies of the game, which begs the question of how the quality of the two games will contrast.

However, it looks like we may have received an intriguing insight in relation to what the game will be like, for example, on both PS5 and PS4.

Notorious leaker Tom Henderson has been keeping fans updated regarding the status of Battlefield 6 and what can be expected. With this in mind, he said on Twitter that if you don't currently own a next-gen console, now might be the time to do so.

As Henderson stated, this is just his opinion and shouldn't be taken as fact. But with the online reputation he has accrued over the past few years, it might be worth taking his advice on board.

The covers are scheduled to be lifted on the game on 9th June 2021 in what would be a world premiere, where we may see gameplay footage of the game on both old and new systems.

Here's to hoping that the respective versions aren't massively different, mainly due to the fact that both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are so difficult to get hold of at this time.

