The Bunnyhop Episode 3: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Joss Lowden

In this month’s show, ex-pro Amy Roberts and Rouleur magazine journalist Rachel Jary are in the studio alongside Rebecca Charlton, delving into the first WWT stage race of the season – the Vuelta a Burgos as well as May’s other Spanish races.

We also look ahead to what promises to be a thrilling race finish atop the dreaded Muur in the upcoming Lotto Belgium Tour. There’s an exclusive interview in the Peak District with Drops-Le Col rider Joss Lowden, who’ll be attempting to break the world Hour Record later in the year. And fan favourite Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig tells us what makes her tick in our “Something About Me” feature.

The Bunnyhop, powered by Cannondale, is the cycling show covering the women's pro peloton. Presented by Rebecca Charlton, we bring you race highlights, analysis and original rider features every month.

