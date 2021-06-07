Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has wasted no time in calling out Curtis Blaydes following his first-round demolition of Augusto Sakai at the UFC Apex.

Fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname, Rozenstruik (12-2) returned to winning ways for the first time in almost a year after flooring his rival in the final few seconds of the first round on Saturday night.

Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC) last fought in February, where he suffered a devastating knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185. The 30-year-old, No. 4 in the promotion's rankings, does not currently have a fight booked.

Speaking after the fight, Rozenstruik said he would welcome the chance to fight fellow top-ranked 265-pounder Blaydes in his next outing.

The 33-year-old is eyeing up an eventual shot at the heavyweight title - currently held by his former foe Francis Ngannou.

"I mean that’s a name, he [Blaydes] was asking for this fight for a long time," Rozenstruik said to ESPN. "If he wants it and he’s ready, let’s go. I mean, he’s ranked above me.

"I’m looking there for my space back in the top-three, pulling back into title contention.

"So if that fight is going to bring me there, I’m on it."

Rozenstruik expressed satisfaction with his overall performance, saying: "I feel really great. It feels great. This is what we'd been working on, it played out the way we wanted, it feels good.

"That was really the plan, I said it before, I wanted to be the first guy, I wanted to be moving forwards, and put him going backwards.

"I saw in a couple of his fights, he doesn't like to fight backwards, so I take advantage of that, and he made the mistake, so I dropped him."

