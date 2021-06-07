Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTube and MMA stars square up in heated exchange

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came face-to-face with each other for the first time at a media event in Miami.

The two will be fighting each other on Saturday, August 28 in America and many boxing fans are excitedly awaiting the event.

It will definitely be an interesting bout; Paul has won his first three pro boxing fights while Woodley is a five-time UFC champion who has lost his last four fights.

Whoever wins is definitely going to be in a great position to excel their sporting career and a lot is on the line.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley come face-to-face

The pair met in Miami in a media event hosted by Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy, and exchanged heated words in a four-minute-long face-off.



Woodley was trying to rattle Paul and was claiming that he is going to be scared after seeing him train. Paul responded to Woodley with a simple bet.

He said: "If you're so confident, how about if you win I'll double your purse?”

This bet will bring smiles on the faces of Showtime, who are the company charging fans to watch the fight, as it might attract a bigger audience than it already has.

This bet has made the fight even more interesting than it already was, and puts a lot more on the line. At the moment, we do not know if Woodley had taken up a bet offer but I'm sure we will find out in due course.

