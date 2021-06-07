Euro 2020 is here.

There’s nothing quite like a summer tournament, is there?

We’ve waited an additional 12 months for this summer’s tournament and let’s just hope it’s worth the wait.

A month-long football festival with multiple matches pretty much every day, watching the best players on the continent compete for one of the biggest prizes in football.

BRING. IT. ON.

Euro 2020 will be a little different for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, the fact that it’ll be held all around Europe and not just in one country is unique.

Then comes the fact stadiums won’t be full due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But try letting that stop us from enjoying every second of the competition.

But ahead of Italy and Turkey kicking things off in Rome on Friday, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of this summer’s tournament - and the general history of the European Championships.

Reckon you’re up to the challenge?

There are 20 questions regarding a variety of topics to really sort the football frauds from the football freaks.

The scoring system is as follows:

0-4: Out in the group stages

5-9: Last-16 exit

10-14: Crash out in the semis

14-19: Losing finalist

20/20: Euro 2020 winner

Good luck!

The Big Fat Euro 2020 Quiz

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

