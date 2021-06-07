French Grand Prix 2021: What date is it and what is the schedule?

The French Grand Prix has a lot to live up to after an eventful weekend in Azerbaijan last time out.

Motorsport's premier racing series recently made a return to the famous circuit in 2018, following its introduction back in 1971, but was forced to be excluded from last year's calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the FIA to reshuffle the schedule.

Situated on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Côte d'Azur region, the 3.6-mile circuit is generous towards drivers with plenty of run-off areas and long straights with a total of 53 laps on race day and a 192-mile distance.

The Circuit Paul Ricard is located just yards from the runway of Le Castellet Airport in what is a unique setting in its own right with a series of fast and slow corners - some of which are difficult to get right consistently.

Sebastien Vettel currently holds the lap record around here with a 1:32.740, which was set during the last race weekend at this location back in 2019.

During that race, Lewis Hamilton took a commanding lights-to-flag win and finished 18 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Charles Leclerc completed the podium by coming home in third place.

This was a dramatic contrast compared to what happened at Baku this season, having got himself in contention for the victory but came home in 15th after accidentally turning his brakes off into turn one and locking his tyres.

This occurred during the restart following the scary accident that championship leader Max Verstappen was involved in, following a left-rear tyre failure at more than 200 mph saw him spat into the barriers on the start-finish straight.

As a result, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez secured his first victory since his move to the team at the beginning of the campaign, with Vettel securing Aston Martin's first podium and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top three.

Can France top that? We will have to wait and see. Nevertheless, Formula 1 is an unpredictable sport at the best of times.

Here is everything you need to know about the race weekend in Le Castelett...

Friday 18th June

The first day's practice is always an opportunity for drivers to acclimatise themselves with the circuit and build themselves momentum and rhythm for the following two days.

Practice 1 is at 10:30 am BST and Practice 2 is at 2 pm BST.

Saturday 19th June

Typically, final practice (FP3) will occur a few hours before the all-important qualifying session which will deter where the drivers will line up on the grid for the following day's race.

Practice 3 is at 11 am BST and qualifying is at 2 pm BST.

Sunday 20th June

Race day!

The French Grand Prix will consist of 53 laps and lights out will take place at 2 pm BST.

