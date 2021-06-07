England's final warmup game for Euro 2020 saw them defeat Romania 1-0 at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The Three Lions' captain for the day Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after Jack Grealish was upended in the box.

Jordan Henderson had a chance to make it 2-0 from the spot shortly after, but the returning Liverpool man's tame effort was saved by Florin Nita.

The game itself was sadly marred by boos from supporters as players from both sides took a knee in the fight against racial injustice.

There were only two Romania players who didn't take a knee before kick-off, one of them being Slavia Prague's Nicolae Stanciu.

After the loss to England, the 28-year-old was asked why he refused to do so and the playmaker revealed that it was a show of support for club teammate, Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela was handed a ban by UEFA after being found guilty of using a racial slur towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League encounter.

The Czech Republic defender's suspension means he is unable to represent his country at Euro 2020.

"I did the same with Slavia, when I played against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Europa League," Stanciu said after the game, per Daily Record.

"It seems normal to me, and I decided to make the gesture for my colleague from Slavia, for Kudela, who without any proof was suspended for 10 matches after the game against Rangers.

"Just like that because a team-mate of Kamara's heard that word that I can't say. I decided not to take the knee and I don't think that's the solution."

AEK Athens' Ionuț Nedelcearu was the other Romania player who didn't take a knee on Sunday.

