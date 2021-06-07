Bruno Fernandes: Man United star wins GMS Fans' Player of the Season Award

Bruno Fernandes has been voted the GiveMeSport Fans’ Premier League Player

of the Season.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder earned an impressive

30% of the vote after scoring eighteen goals and assisting twelve more in his first full season at Old

Trafford. Chelsea’s Mason Mount was in second place with 22%.

In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the midfielder's performances were enough to win over Premier League fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 30%

● Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 22%

● Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - 15%

● Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) – 14%

● Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 13%

● Emiliano Martínez (West Ham) – 7%

