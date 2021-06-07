Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Every Leaked Skin and Bundles

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is arriving tomorrow and we have all the information around what new skins players will be able to get their hands on when the season starts.

Skins are one of the biggest and most popular things in the game as the gaming community customises their avatar with the hundreds available in the game.

Due to the huge popularity of the battle royale game, developers Epic Games have been able to collaborate with movie franchises Marvel and Star Wars to allow fans to play as some of their favourite movie stars like the Avengers.

With Season 7, fans have already been teased about some of the skins and it looks like there will be more collaborations and a lot of great skins for fans to get their hands on.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite Season 7 New Battle Pass Skins

It is typically quite hard to find out new skins before the season comes out, especially those in the battle pass, but with the supposed theme being Aliens, we will likely see skins match up to the theme.

When we know the skins we will update you here.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Theme Leaked

Skin Bundles

Dizzie

The Fortnite 16.50 update revealed that the new 'Dizzie Domain' set will be coming to Season 7 as the Starter Pack.



This pack will include the Dizzie Skin, Extra Round Back Bling, Rebel Slice Pickaxe, and most likely 600 V-Bucks. The price of this starter pack will probably stay the same as starter packs in the past. It costs £3.99.

Shop Skins Leaks and Teasers



Loki

Both Loki and Thor have been spotted in the recent Mecha Cuddle Master teaser for the Fortnite Crew Pack. With Marvel skins getting added to the game a lot, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Loki added to the store.

Rumours suggest we could also see three famous TV skins arrive in Fortnite. They are:

Naruto

John McClane

Snake Plissken

Superman

An official Fortnite teaser suggest that Superman could be arriving in the new season.



Star Trek

A new teaser suggests that we may get some Star Trek themed skins and cosmetics in the new season.



Metroid/Samus

During the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, it was revealed that a Samus skin was being developed and with the theme being space and Aliens, we could finally see this skin.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News