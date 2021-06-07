Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix eventually went the way of Sergio Perez on Sunday afternoon as the Mexican took his second ever F1 victory, prompting his Red Bull team to take a cheeky swipe at Toto Wolff on social media.

The race around the streets of Baku regularly provides twists and drama and it certainly did so this year, with Max Verstappen retiring from the lead of the race with a puncture, before Lewis Hamilton then blew his chances of re-taking the championship lead as he locked up and fell to the rear of the field on the restart.

Indeed, it was a weekend full of different emotions with the rhetoric before lights out ramping up over the flexi-wing debate as Christian Horner and Toto Wolff traded insults.

The Red Bull boss had suggested early on in the weekend that Wolff should keep his 'mouth shut' over the issue, whilst the Austrian responded by labelling Horner a 'windbag' with Lewis Hamilton post-qualifying suggesting the two should be put in a ring together.

Of course, that might be far-fetched, though it would surely pull in a fairly interested audience as the two teams continue to go head-to-head, and the comments were not lost on Red Bull who posted this on Twitter after Sergio Perez had sealed the victory:

A fantastic race and the title fight remains incredibly tight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as both failed to score - roll on France!

