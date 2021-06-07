Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Second teaser dropped ahead of imminent release

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is a matter of hours until its official launch and Epic Games have teased fans further with a new trailer.

Season 6 has now officially been brought to a close and the gaming community are anxiously awaiting for the new content to drop, with many speculating online about what could be included.

What we know so far is that aliens will be the prominent feature this time around, which was leaked a few weeks ago on social media after discovering hints dotted around the map.

With Primal having left Fortnite, Epic's intergalactic focus is taking the successful battle royale series to a place it hasn't been before, with the possibility of several new features being implemented into the game.

This has attracted many rumours online, with several Marvel and DC superheroes said to be added to Fortnite. All will be made clear shortly.

Second trailer

As launch day is just under 24 hours away, Epic have decided to drop even more content ahead of time.

Posting from the game's official Twitter account, they revealed what appeared to be part of a cosmetic bundle that could be available to players via V-bucks once Season 7 is launched.

Floating glasses, a guitar and a pistol were shown with some ominous, alien-like sound effects were displayed in a 10-second video.

They said: "Catalog Entry #407-740. When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required."

This could even be one of the first cosmetic alterations available that will actually make a difference to your performance in-game, granting potential invisibility powers.

Others have even said that these could, in fact, be Clark Kent-like glasses hinting of a possible Superman skin that could be available, as the caption provides a potential riddle.

Either way, we are hoping this next day goes like the speed of light so we can discover what this potential new item is.

