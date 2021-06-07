Wolves transfer news: Potential departure could leave Wolves' next manager with a big void to fill

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are readying themselves for Arsenal to make an official bid for midfielder Ruben Neves this week, according to The Mail.

What's the latest transfer news on Ruben Neves?

It was recently reported that Wolves would be open to selling Neves for a suitable price this summer, and it is understood that the Midlands-based club value their prized asset at around £35m.

Arsenal could be set to test the waters imminently as they are believed to be preparing to make an offer for the 24-year-old. Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to bolster his midfield options in the next transfer window, with Brighton's Yves Bissouma named as another alternative who could be targeted by the Gunners over the coming months.

Would Neves be interested in going to Arsenal?

Neves, who earns £50,000-a-week at Wolves would be keen on a move to the Emirates this summer.

The 20-cap international is currently preparing for this month's European Championships with Portugal, and it has been reported that he has told teammates that he would want to join Arsenal if they do decide to step up their interest and make an official offer for him.

What are Neves' stats at Wolves?

Since arriving at Wolves in 2017, Neves has been a mainstay in the side's midfield, featuring in 176 matches in all competitions.

Having helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Molineux, Neves has shown in the three years since that he belongs at the highest level.

He played in every league game in 2019/20, as Wolves finished seventh for the second successive campaign, and he has just had his highest goalscoring season in the Premier League in 2020/21, finding the net on five occasions.

In his four-year stay at Wolves, Neves has registered a total of 20 goals and 10 assists.

Could Neves' departure leave Wolves' next manager with a potential void to fill?

Bruno Lage is expected to be announced as Wolves' next manager in a matter of days after being handed a work permit last week. Losing Neves at the start of his tenure would be far from the ideal start for the 45-year-old coach.

Neves has been a dependable member of Wolves' squad over the past four years, missing just nine league games in this time. It has been very rare to see a Wolves team without him in it, and it would be a blow for the side to bid farewell to a player of such obvious quality.

His average match rating from WhoScored this season of 7.01 was the highest mark he has received since playing in the Premier League. He also led the way for Wolves in terms of number of tackles (86) and proved to be the team's joint-top scorer in the league, illustrating his importance to the side. This indicates that he is only getting better and that he appears to be approaching his peak.

Unfortunately for Wolves, it seems that they may not get to see those peak years at Molineux, and Lage could be faced with the tough task of finding an appropriate replacement for Neves to fill the void left behind by the holding midfielder.

