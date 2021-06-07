In case you didn't know, Antoine Griezmann is - like a hefty number of us - a massive Football Manager nerd.

Back in 2019, the France and Barcelona superstar made his love for the popular game public knowledge by uploading his very own Arsenal team to Twitter.

Griezmann's XI in the virtual year of 2023 included the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Tricano, Matthijs de Ligt and Andy Robertson.

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden was also part of his squad, as was Ruben Neves - who's actually been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days.

Check out Greizmann's Arsenal team on FM for yourself:

Not bad, Antoine.

In the present day, Griezmann has ditched Arsenal on Football Manager in favour of fellow Premier League side, Newcastle United.

The Barcelona man made the revelation in a rather amusing video uploaded to the France national team's official Twitter account on Monday morning.

Griezmann is evidently proud of his achievements with the Magpies on the game, the 30-year-old proudly stating that he won a quintuple of the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup in the year 2027.

Take a look at the video here:

Griezmann seemed to enjoy his triumph in the Community Shield the most, which is a tad odd given that most fans of English football don't even consider it a major honour these days...

The French forward also revealed towards the end of the video that he signed international colleague Kylian Mbappe for Newcastle in a €134 million deal.

Mbappe didn't seem overly excited about the prospect of playing on Tyneside, though, the Paris Saint-Germain star replying: "Newcastle, where? It's not very warm there eh?"

No Kylian, no it is not.

