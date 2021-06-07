Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Shotgun Leaked

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is arriving tomorrow and a new shotgun coming to the game has been leaked.

The new season is less than 24 hours away and gaming fans are very excited to see what new content will be coming to the famous battle royale game.

The new theme for the game is supposedly going to be very different from the current primal one as it is to do with space and aliens.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Theme Leaked

Hopefully this excites gaming fans, and it should do as such a different theme promises to provide them with an abundance of new content.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

New Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite Shotgun Revealed

Epic Games do like to reveal a few things coming to a new season via sneak peaks and teasers. They have done just that as they revealed a tweet with a short video which teased the new season.

This video showed three things floating; glasses, a guitar, and a shotgun not seen before. This led the Fortnite community to get hyped over the new weapon.

This weapon is called the Pulsar 9000, and it already exists in Save the World. Save the World weapons coming to Battle Royale is a normal thing to happen. However they almost always function a lot differently than they do in Save the World. Famous YouTuber Ali-A could not contain his excitement around the new weapon.

We don’t know a lot about the weapon yet, but if they have teased one gun, then it is likely a few more secret ones will also be coming to the game. Alongside this shotgun, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a new Assault Rifle and Sniper Rifle also arrive in Season 7 of Fortnite.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News