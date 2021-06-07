West Bromwich Albion manager news: 53-year-old still in contention for Baggies vacancy

After experiencing an extremely underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League which culminated in relegation to the second-tier, West Bromwich Albion currently find themselves at a crossroads.

Whilst the Baggies will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next season, a lack of a long-term vision in recent years has resulted in the club parting ways with a number of managers.

With Sam Allardyce deciding to call time on his spell at the club last month, West Brom have recently been linked with a host of potential replacements.

A report from Football Insider on Saturday suggested that the Baggies had entered talks with Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton over the vacancy at the Hawthorns.

However, this speculation has since been rebuked by LincolnshireLive who have revealed that the Imps boss has not been in contact with West Brom and is currently making preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, a separate report from Football Insider revealed that the Baggies had seemingly called off their plans to hand over the reins to Chris Wilder who has been without a job since leaving Sheffield United in March.

Yet according to a fresh update from the Express & Star, Wilder is still in contention for the role and is keen to lead West Brom into a new dawn.

It is understood that the Baggies have now conducted their final round of interviews as they look to bring this particular saga to a crescendo by appointing a new boss.

1 of 15 Which West Brom manager signed Kyle Bartley? Darren Moore Alan Pardew Sam Allardyce Slaven Bilic

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is hardly a surprise that Appleton wants to continue his project at Lincoln given that he guided the club to the play-off final last month, West Brom could still potentially lure him to the Hawthorns by paying the League One side a compensation fee.

However, with Wilder still in the frame for this particular vacancy, it could be argued that the Baggies ought to focus on doing everything they can to convince him to join the club.

Whereas Appleton has only ever won 12 games as a manager in the Championship, Wilder possesses a better record as he had led the Blades to 46 victories during his two seasons in charge at this level.

Having already sealed promotion to the Premier League on one occasion during his managerial career, there is no reason why the 53-year-old cannot replicate this particular feat if West Brom decide to appoint him.

Providing that he is able to get his recruitment spot-on in the upcoming transfer window, Wilder will fancy his chances of making a barnstorming start to his Baggies stint.

Read More - Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News