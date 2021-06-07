FIFA 22: Will a demo be released?

FIFA 22 is on the way and players are keen to get their hands on EA Sports' latest creation.

The gaming community are eagerly anticipating what the American organisation has come up with as far as their first next-gen effort is concerned, with the next game being their first direct effort towards catering for the technology that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X provides.

It's fair to say that FIFA 21 received a mixed bag of reviews. Depending on what platform you played the game on, it was rated either better or worse. Nintendo Switch players suffered the most as Metacritic scored just 33/100 and a User Score of just 0.2.

EA will certainly want to put this behind them, despite providing a solid game for both PS4 and Xbox One, and will be aiming for the gaming stratosphere as far as their next title is concerned.

That being said, the excitement levels are as high as ever for the latest chapter in the FIFA franchise as gamers prepare for their first next-gen virtual football experience.

Will a demo be released?

While we expect a demo to be released for FIFA 22, no official news regarding this has been confirmed, or denied, as of yet.

For the previous game, EA opted not to release a demo and we would be hugely surprised if they repeated this. Surely they would want to show off what they have come up with for the latest Sony and Microsoft machines.

Of course, the demo will not be the full game. As with previous launches, only a dozen teams will be included, maybe with new game modes for players to sample.

However, EA Play Live should be our first look at the full game next month.

