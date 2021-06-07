Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley has said he has accepted Floyd Mayweather's offer to train him ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Woodley has been given the opportunity to fly out to Las Vegas and spar with Mayweather Jr at the Mayweather Boxing Gym to help him get ready for his boxing match with Jake Paul.

And Woodley has responded in a recent interview by saying he would relish the chance to work alongside his fellow American.

"They just texted me, let’s do it," Woodley said to FightHype.com. "I just talked to him [Mayweather] today.

"For sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all-time? He’s already my dog.

"We’ve been talking about training anyways, so for sure, definitely going to take him up on that."

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO's) barely broke a sweat as he comfortably dealt with Jake's older brother Logan in their exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Logan Paul previously said he would become the first man to knock out Mayweather.

When asked if there is any distinctions between the brothers, Woodley insisted that there isn't much to choose between them, but admits Jake is probably the more powerful of the two.

Jake has knocked out fellow influencer AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and Woodley's long-time teammate Ben Askren.

However, Woodley has warned the 24-year-old that he will face a totally different proposition to his previous opponents on the night.

"If I had to flip a coin and tell you guys who I think... I think Jake's a little bit more powerful [than Logan], I don't know who's better.

"He's like that little kid that's a bully and his lesson is to get his a-- beat and you beat him up.

"He can't even spar somebody close to me because the world haven't even seen what my boxing abilities are.

"So now, he's going to walk across and fight somebody that he don't even have videotape on."

