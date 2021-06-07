Makenna Myler: Inspiring video of new mother qualifying for US Olympic trials goes viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An inspiring video of Makenna Myler qualifying for the US Olympic trials just seven months after having a child has been shared widely on social media.

Myler competed in the women’s 10 kilometre race at the Portland Track Festival last week. The race offered participants a “last chance” to qualify for US Olympic trials, scheduled to run in Oregon from June 18th until 27th.

In the clip, Myler is shown achieving a time of 32:03 minutes in the race, surpassing the qualification standard of 32:25. Incredibly, she managed the feat just seven months after giving birth to her daughter.

The video has been shared on Twitter by espnW and liked more than 5,400 times. It has also been commented on widely, with one user writing: “To compete at the highest level of any sport or discipline is an amazing feat. To do so, just months after giving birth to your child, that's the stuff of legends.”

“Makenna Myler, you are a rockstar and have given us all goosebumps over here.”

Myler has previously gone viral after running a mile in 5:25 while nine months pregnant. She gave birth seven days later. The inspiring athlete told BuzzFeed she had been running five to six times a week during her pregnancy.

Myler has always been an established runner, competing for Brigham Young University in college, representing the US at The Great Edinburgh International Cross-Country in Scotland, and running for California’s Valor Track Club.

During her pregnancy, Myler and her husband had a bet to see if she could go under 8:00 in a mile trial just before the due date. She ended up coming in well under 6:00.

