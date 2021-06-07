Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Logan Paul surprised a lot of people by going the full eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in the early hours of Monday morning UK time.

The social media sensation was hanging on for dear life in the latter stages of the fight, but the fact he remained standing on two legs against one of the greatest boxers of all time is a sizeable achievement.

As there was no knockout, a winner was not named due to the questionable set of rules in place for the high-profile exhibition bout.

Mayweather looked as if he could have finished the fight in that fashion at pretty much any time, but the 44-year-old appeared keen for it to go the distance.

Now, you may ask; why would the supremely-gifted boxer not want to flatten the YouTube star in front of those watching around the world?

To make sure viewers at least got their money's worth, as both Mayweather and Paul will be rolling in cash themselves from the pay-per-view event in Miami.

After the bout, Mayweather was keen to remind the world of the financial rewards that are coming his way.

If ever there was an interview that sums up why he's nicknamed 'Money', it's this one.

Mayweather's interview

Here's what was said in the footage above: "The say 'it's not all about the money'. Well, your kids can't eat legacy."

"Patches on my trunks, that's 30 million alone! So who's really the smartest one in the sport of boxing?"

"If you guys don't wanna see me do exhibition bouts, don't come, don't watch!"

"Legalised bank robbing? I'm the best. I don't care if you write good stories, I don't care if you write bad stories. At the end of the day, I always have the last laugh.

"I'll write this story about Floyd, but look at the house I go to and look at the house he go to.

"All the guys you said was extraordinary, Canelo and Pacquiao, I made them look ordinary.

"When I see there's a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist. Look, at the end of the day, I'm the smart one.

"They say Floyd don't look as good as he used to look - my bank account looking better every day."

The word 'shameless' certainly springs to mind...

However, there's no denying that Mayweather is an absolute genius when it comes to the financial side of the boxing game, as annoying as it is.

